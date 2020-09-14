Rockford Coin Club Coin Show to be held Sept 27 Sep 14, 2020 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROCKFORD —The Rockford Area Coin Club Coin Show will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sept. 27 at the Forrest Hills Lodge, 1601 W. Lane Road, Loves Park.For details, call Gary Melby at 815-977-1962. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Area school districts see COVID-19 cases among students Percentage of positive COVID-19 tests rise in Rock County Wright and Wagner Lofts project looks to honor Beloit's past, build for the future Beloit students head online for first day of school Town of Beloit administrator, fire chief to retire in December Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.