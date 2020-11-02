ROCKFORD — Access Grants are available for individual artists, arts organizations and nonprofit organizations wishing to apply for grant funding for projects in 2021.
Access Grants are partially supported by the Illinois Arts Council Agency; with additional support from the City of Rockford and Arts Council memberships. Grants are awarded within the four-county service area of Boone, DeKalb, Ogle and Winnebago Counties.
The application deadline is Nov. 9. The grant maximum is $2,500.
Grants are available for printing at www.artsforeveryone.com. For questions call the Arts Council at 815-963-6765.