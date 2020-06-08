The Rock River Trail and Rock River Coalition are partnering with River Network and Ball Corporation for an interactive challenge that will help keep the Rock River basin and its communities clean.
The “Rock River Basin—Ball Litter Haul” campaign, held June 15-28, encourages people to get outdoors and pick up trash, and then register their haul using a smart phone app called Litterati.
The Rock River watershed covers a wide area from Fond du Lac County in Wisconsin to Rock Island, Illinois, where the Rock River meets the Mississippi River. The goal is to pick up 2,500 pieces of litter in the river basin during the two week challenge.
The Litterati app tracks the progress of the challenge using a leaderboard, with $50 gift cards awarded to the challenge leader of week one and week two. People will need to download the free app and create an account to participate. Using the Litterati app, they will then take a photo of the individual cans, wrappers, bottles and cups they find in the river basin to register the item.
It is not necessary to be in the water to collect trash. In fact, trash can be collected in a wide radius of the Rock River and includes its tributaries, such as Turtle Creek, Pecatonica River, Bark River, and Yahara River.
This challenge offers a fun opportunity for people to get outdoors for exercise and fresh air, while making an impact on their local community.
Participants are encouraged to wear masks and follow physical distancing guidelines. Sharing on social media is encouraged by using the campaign hashtag #MasksOnLitterGone.
There are just a few steps to join the challenge. Download the Litterati app and create an account, swipe over to “Challenges” and click “Join A Challenge With A Code” and enter the challenge code WI2020. Or search for “Rock River Basin—Ball River Haul”.
Visit www.rockrivertrail.com/cleanup to get complete details.
