Rock Energy Cooperative recently announced its 2020 scholarship winners. Each student will receive $1,000 to assist with educational expenses at an accredited college or technical school.
The winners are Kelsey Beaumont, Olivia McDonald and Elyssa Pope, from Clinton High School; Abbigail Campion, Hunter Coplien and Laura Owens, from Milton High School; Alec Hansen, from Edgerton High School; Mitchell Heinzen, from Craig High School; Amy Jones, Hope Markley, Shannon Mastey and Allie McLarty, from Hononegah High School; Abbey Miller, of Evansville High School; Sarah Olin, from Parkview High School; Carter Urness, from Brodhead High School.
The co-op awards scholarships each year to graduating seniors living in its service territory. Since 1989, Rock Energy has awarded more than $122,000 in financial aid. Funds for the scholarships come from unclaimed capital credits.
