In April, The Council on Aging’s Specialized Transit Program took delivery of three new wheel chair accessible vans. This brings the fleet to 13. Two of the program’s older vans were retired earlier this year.
Rock County Transit provides door to door transport throughout the County for adults 55 and older and those with disabilities. They offer transportation to medical appointments, employment, education, social and recreational events. Transportation is also provided through our Paratransit Program for those who are not able to ride the city bus. This is a shared ride program that charges a small fee. For more information call Rock County Specialized Transit at 608-757-5054.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.