JANESVILLE—The Rock County Sheriff’s Office recently announced promotions and new hires.
Morgan Stalker was hired as a deputy sheriff with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. Stalker obtained an Associated Degree in Criminal Justice from Blackhawk Technical College in 2019. She has graduated from the Law Enforcement Academy and has been assigned to the Law Enforcement Services Patrol Division. She will continue her training with a Patrol Training Officer.
Deputy Beau Douglas was promoted to detective assigned to the Law Enforcement Services Division Detective Bureau on Feb. 17. Douglas was hired as a deputy sheriff on June 13, 2006. He graduated summa cum laude from Herzing University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice in 2019. Douglas is a member of the Accident Reconstruction Team and a Team Leader of the Mobile Field Force. He received a Commendation Award in 2010 and a Unit Citation in 2017.
Correctional Officer Kyle Kunkel was hired as a deputy sheriff on Feb. 24. Kunkel was awarded an Associate Degree from Madison Media Institute in 2012. He was hired as a correctional officer in February, 2018, and has worked in the Correctional Services Division. He will be attending the Law Enforcement Academy at Blackhawk Technical from Feb. 24 to June 26.
Christopher Johnson was hired as a correctional officer on Feb. 24. Johnson was awarded an Associate Degree in Forensic Science from Fox Valley Technical College in 2015. Before being hired at the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson worked for the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department as a correctional officer.
Rebecca Hookstead was hired as a correctional officer at the Rock County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 25. Hookstead obtained an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice from Moraine Technical College in 2011. Before being hired at the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Hookstead worked for Per Mar Security as a site supervisor. She will be attending the Jail Academy at Blackhawk Technical College from March 2 to April 3.
Ryan Simonson was hired as a correctional officer on Feb. 29. Simonson received an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice from Blackhawk Technical College in December, 2019. Before being hired at the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Simonson worked at the Rock Valley Community Programs as a residential security officer. He will be attending the Jail Academy at Blackhawk Technical College from March 2 to April 3.
Hayden Omelian was hired as a correctional officer on March 1. Omelian graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice in 2019. He served in the Army National Guard from 2013—2019. Before being hired at the Sheriff’s Office, Omelian worked for Southern Cross LLC as a field technician. He will be attending the Jail Academy at Blackhawk Technical College from March 2 to April 3.
Kyle Mareno was hired as a correctional officer on March 2. Mareno received an Associate Degree in Fire Protection Technician from Blackhawk Technical College in May, 2018. Before joining the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Mareno was employed at the Elkhorn Area Fire Department/Paratech. He will be attending the Jail Academy at Blackhawk Technical College from March 2 to April 3, 2020.
