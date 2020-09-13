JANESVILLE —The Rock County Historical Society (RCHS) is seeking everything from furniture to paintings—and anything re-saleable that community members are willing to donate—for a community-wide yard sale set for 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sept. 26 on the RCHS grounds, 450 N. Jackson St., Janesville.
“During this unique period in time, many people are decluttering their living spaces,” said RCHS Executive Director Tim Maahs. “If something isn’t bringing you happiness and you donate it, it might just bring delight to someone else in the community. At the same time, the donations will help RCHS to raise funds at a time when we have been unable to host some of our largest fundraisers due to the pandemic,” Maahs added.
RCHS is accepting donations of anything re-saleable between now and 10 a.m. on Sept. 26.
To schedule a drop-off, or for assistance in the process, call RCHS at 608-756-4509. Items that are of value or especially unique will be promoted in advance by RCHS. The yard sale will be open to the public, regardless of weather. Masks and social distancing will be required.