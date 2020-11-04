JANESVILLE —In a new collaboration with local artists and craftspeople, the Rock County Historical Society (RCHS) will begin selling locally made items on consignment in its gift shop. The shop, located in the Helen Jeffris Wood Museum & Visitor Center at 426 N. Jackson St. in Janesville, will debut at 11 a.m. on Nov. 12 as part of this year’s Shop the Rock Holiday Edition. Masks and social distancing will be required.
“We are thrilled to be working with local artists and craftspeople who are looking for a place to sell their handmade pieces,” said Tim Maahs, RCHS executive director. “This is truly a benefit to RCHS, to those who are selling their wares through our gift shop, and to community members looking for one-of-a-kind, locally made items.”
The gift shop will be open Thursdays through Saturdays from Nov. 12 through Dec. 23. Hours are 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays or call RCHS at 608-756-4509 for an appointment.