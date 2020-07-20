Rock County Conservationists has two free public nature programs planned for this weekend.
• “Planting Prairies from Seeds, Pollinator Garden Tour in the City of Milton” will take place from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday. Participants on this hike will see what can be achieved in planting a prairie filled with native wildflowers and grasses starting only with seeds. The hike will take place in two parks in the city of Milton and will also include a tour of a nearby private garden that has been extensively planted to attract bees, butterflies, hummingbirds and other pollinators. Location details will be supplied when reservations are made.
• “Aquatic Nature Exploration for Children and Adults” will be held from 10 a.m.- noon on Sunday. This program is a chance for children, parents, grandparents and other adults to learn about the aquatic life of Rock County’s creeks and rivers. Naturalist Dave Bendlin will show participants how to use different nets and fishing poles to survey the plants and animals found in the water. Children and adults will have the chance to cool off in the water on a summer day to do these explorations. Participants should be dressed for wading and/or swimming in knee-deep water and must wear some type of footwear for protection while they are in the water. Location details will be supplied when reservations are made.
In order to participate in these programs, you must make a reservation by contacting Dave Bendlin by phone at 608-868-3824 or by email: dbendlin@centurytel.net.
Participants are expected to wear masks and practice social distancing.
