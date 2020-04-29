JANESVILLE — The Children’s Museum of Rock County (CMRC) is working on the next steps to make the children’s museum a reality and is looking to expand its board expertise to move the project forward.
“We have been working on plans to build a children’s museum in our county and are in the final stages of launching our fundraising campaign,” says Sarah Splinter, board president of CMRC.
“We are not sure how COVID-19 will affect our fundraising as of yet; however, every time we talk about this project in the community we receive overwhelming support. So despite the current pandemic, we would like to keep our momentum going,” said Splinter.
The Children’s Museum of Rock County is looking for dedicated board members to help fundraise and build a quality children’s museum for the county. They are especially in need of those with backgrounds in accounting, human relations, law and child development.
For more information, contact CMRC at childrensmuseumofrockcounty@gmail.com or visit their website at www.kidsatplayrc.com.
