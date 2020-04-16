JANESVILLE —The Ag Business Council of Rock County recently donated $1,000 to seven food banks in the Rock County community, including Clinton Community Outreach, Edgerton Community Outreach, Milton Food Pantry, Orfordville C.U.P., Evansville Ecumenical Care Closet (EECC), Echo in Janesville and Caritas in Beloit.
“We are advocates for agriculture and our local communities need agricultural staples more so than ever,” says Christopher DeLong, Ag Business Council president. “We are hoping this lessens the burden of COVID-19 on our local communities.”
The Ag Business Council is also working to secure an alternative date for the Annual Meeting and Hall of Fame Dinner, originally scheduled for April 7.
