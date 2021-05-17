JANESVILLE—Seven young ladies are being considered for Rock County 4-H Fair Court of Honor and interviews of candidates will take place Sunday at the Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds.
The Court of Honor will promote the fair and they will appear at varies events and parades throughout the area.
On July 27, the first day of the Rock County 4-H Fair, a ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. at the Craig Avenue Pavilion when the the Rock County 4-H Fair Fairest will be announced.
Honor Court candidates are as follows:
- Bailey Clifton is the daughter of Donald and Dawun Clifton. She has been a member of the Badger 4-H for 13 years.
- Laura Owens is the daughter of Katherine Owens. She has been a member of the Consolidated 4-H for 11 years.
- Morgan Knilans is the daughter of Michael and Kay Knilans. She has been a member of the Craig FFA for four years.
- Amber Krebs is the daughter of Kim and Scott Krebs. She has been a member of the Lima 4-H for 10 years.
- Hailey Rowley is the daughter of Amy and Mitch Rowley. She has been a member of the Magnolia 4-H for 12 years.
- Emma McNally is the daughter of Jeff and Tonia McNally. She has been a member of the Milton 4-H for 11 years.
- Grace Newcomb is the daughter of Karen Slinde-Lueth. She has been a member of the Renegades 4-H for 10 years.
The Rock County 4-H Fair will be held July 27—Aug. 1 at the Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds, 1301 Craig Ave., Janesville.
Grandstand entertainment will include The Britins on July 28, Steve Meisner on July 29, Runaway June on July 30, Eddie Montgomery and Montgomery Gentry on July 31 and Big League Bullriding on Aug. 1.
For more information, go to the website at www.rockcounty4hfair.com.