APPLE RIVER, Ill. — On Saturday, the Eagle Nature Foundation, ENF, sponsored a Spring Big Bird Day at Apple Creek Arboretum, Prairie and Woods at 8384 North Broadway, Apple River, Ill. On that day Master Birder, Terrence Ingram, documented as many bird species as possible, that were living on, or in some way using, or flying over Apple Creek. This year, his count is part of the Global Big Bird Day.
This annual event was originally started by Mr. Ingram several years ago to document the loss of birds due to agricultural spraying in the area.
On Saturday, Ingram recorded 42 different species of birds seen or heard from dawn to dusk. Only one bird from many species was seen or heard, including red-tailed hawk, barred owl, great-horned owl, common flicker, white breasted nuthatch, orchard oriole, indigo bunting, vesper sparrow, and field sparrow. He was not able to document some common birds such as turkey, pheasant, wood duck, bluebird, kingbird, hairy woodpecker, pileated woodpecker, tufted titmouse, white-throated sparrow, swamp sparrow, or any flycatchers, vireos or warblers. Some of these he had seen the day before and some the day after the Big Bird Day.
Last year Ingram also saw or heard 42 species but many were different species.
