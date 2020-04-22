JANESVILLE — The Rock County Historical Society (RCHS) and Janesville Art League are looking for help from the public to create Messages of Gratitude, a new collaborative project to bring messages of gratitude and well wishes to our medical teams, first responders and the community during these challenging times. The sentiments will be displayed on wooden signs and large hearts and placed on the RCHS campus facing Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center.
Those interested can pick up wooden signs or hearts at RCHS and create a message. For pick-up and delivery, please contact RCHS at 608-756-4509 or tmaahs@rchs.us.
