Diep Phan helps Meera Chourasia and Nnnika Anderbryne search for clues in Horace White Park Sunday during the Pumpkinsin the Park scavenger hunt, presented by the City of Beloit Parks and Recreation Department.
Diep Phan helps Meera Chourasia and Nnnika Anderbryne search for clues in Horace White Park Sunday during the Pumpkinsin the Park scavenger hunt, presented by the City of Beloit Parks and Recreation Department.
BELOIT—Children races around Horace White Park Sunday, searching for clues in the Pumpkins in the Park Scavenger Hunt.
The event was sponsored by the City of Beloit Parks and Recreation Department to give families a little bit of early Halloween fun.
Nicole Yost, Beloit Recreation Coordinator, greeted the children and parents and explained the rules of the hunt as they arrived. There were seven pumpkins places throughout the park. The pumpkins contained riddles, pictures of characters and letters. The object of the game was to unscramble words and clues to win prizes.
Yost said about 20 children had registered before the event Sunday. Although the day was overcast, the rain held off and allowed the hunt to do on without raindrops spoiling the fun.
Some children came in costumes while others simply wanted to dive right into the clue gathering. And prizes awaited all who came to the event.