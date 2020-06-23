MILTON —Hoo's Woods Raptor Center has two programs planned in June and July.
An Evening with Owls, for adults only, will be held from 6 - 7:30 p.m. on June 30. Guests will meet four owl species including screech, barred, barn and spectacled. A brief tour will be provided afterwards with a chance to meet the education bald eagle and other raptors.
The cost is $20 per person and is limited to 30 people.
A Family Day at Hoo's Woods will be held from 11 a.m.-noon on July 18. This one hour guided tour for children and families will include meeting several of the education owls, bald and golden eagles, hawks and falcon ambassadors. This is a unique opportunity to get a behind the scenes tour of the important work done at the center.
The cost for the Family Day Tour is $10 per person. An adult must be accompanied by a child. The Center requests that children be age 5 and older.
All proceeds go to help care for birds at the center. Registration for both programs can be found at https://hooswoods.org/. A confirmation email will be sent within 48 hours with the location and details of the event. Hoo's Woods is located between Milton and Whitewater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.