ROCKFORD — Wild Ones: Rock River Valley Chapter welcomes PJ Liesch who will present a program via Zoom about common spiders of the Midwest as its monthly educational program at 7 p.m. on Oct. 15.
Liesch is a University of Wisconsin Extension entomologist and has been the director of the University of Wisconsin Insect Diagnostic Lab since March 2014. He has been involved with insect-related research, outreach, and Extension since 2005.
In this presentation, Liesch will take a closer look at our eight-legged neighbors, with an emphasis on common myths, spider biology and the diversity of the Midwest’s spider fauna.
Information on connecting to the Zoom presentation will be posted on the chapter website, www.wildonesrrvc.org, beginning Oct. 15.
This program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 779-537-8939.