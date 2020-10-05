An online version of the Powerful Tools for Caregivers series will be held once a week for six consecutive weeks from 10 a.m.—noon every Tuesday morning beginning Oct. 20 through Nov. 24.
This program is designed to help caregivers care for themselves while caring for a loved one, whether that loved one lives with them or lives in a care facility, and whether they are distant caregivers or are helping a friend or neighbor.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers can help caregivers identify and manage stress, difficult feelings due to losses, schedule changes, increased responsibilities, trying to manage work and caregiving, etc. They will also learn effective communication tools and several relaxation techniques that can help ease the challenges of caregiving.
To participate, caregivers will need to have access to a computer or I-Pad and have internet access. They will receive a brief phone call from the program leader prior to the first session on how to use the computer meeting program that will be used, so minimal computer skills are necessary.
A $10 donation is suggested to cover costs. Scholarships are available for Rock County residents. To register, call Rock County Council on Aging by Oct. 13 at 608-757-5309.