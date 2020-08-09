JANESVILLE—For the past 59 years, the American Association of University Women-Janesville Branch (AAUW) has raised fund through an annual used book sale to provide scholarships for local graduates for their college education. Last year, four $1000 scholarships were awarded to local students as well as a special scholarship, Project Renew, available to adult women returning to school.
This year, the AAUW board voted to cancel the used book sale to ensure the safety of customers and members. In its place, AAUW-Janesville has a new way to fund its 2020-2021 scholarships. A yard sign celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment will be available for a pledge of $20 or more to the AAUW Scholarship Fund.
To make a pledge and preorder a yard sign, contact Nancy Arnold at nancymssw@aol.com or 608-756-0773 by Aug. 14, and include your name, phone number, email address and amount of your pledge.
Pledges can be paid and yard signs picked up from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Aug. 22 at the Janesville Women's Club, 108 S. Jackson St., Janesville. Signs can be delivered if necessary.