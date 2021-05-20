BELOIT—During the month of April, which is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, the Beloit Piggly Wiggly sponsored a Round-up campaign for CASA of Rock County, raising over $1,720 for the non-profit that advocates for children in the foster care system.
“We are so pleased with the generosity of the shoppers and are grateful they see the need for the advocacy work we do,” said Sandy Johnson, Executive Director.
Customers were asked at check out if they would be willing to round up their purchase amounts to help local kids in foster care.
“A round up campaign not only helps raise the needed funds to run the program, but creates awareness of child abuse in Rock County and hopefully leads to more volunteer advocates being trained and serving the kids on our waitlist,” continued Johnson.
CASA of Rock County’s mission is to recruit, train and support community volunteers to advocate for the best interest of children who have experienced abuse or neglect. Each year, CASA conducts three volunteer training sessions. The next volunteer training begins on June 15. Learn more about CASA of Rock County and how you can get involved at www.casarockcounty.org or call 608-305-0187.