Beloit, WI (53511)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High around 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 57F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.