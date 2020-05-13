BELOIT—The Beloit Public Library is offering picture book kits to make picking out a stack of books easier for parents and caretakers.
With the library closed and physical materials available only through reservation (also known as “holds”), picking out picture books from an online catalog can be challenging. Beloit Public Library is hoping this new service makes the task easier so families can spend more of their time enjoying the books and each other’s company.
Each kit includes 10 picture books on a related topic, which are chosen by a member of the BPL staff and packed up and prepared for regular curbside pickup.
“This is just one way Beloit Public Library is trying to bridge the gap for the community as we all learn to live within our new normal,” said Marketing and Communications Coordinator Amy Mitchell. “When the library is open, a family typically walks up and down the aisles, touching and leafing through books to find the ones that will follow them home to their nightstand. With our doors closed and families staying safer at home, that process is a bit more difficult, which is why we’ve created this new service.”
Cardholders can request a kit by submitting an online Picture Book Kit Request Form that includes their card number, name, phone number, and desired category. BPL staff then pulls together the books and calls the cardholder to arrange an appointment for pickup. Contactless, curbside pickup is available 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Patrons who are interested in the service can find more information, including a list of categories and a link to the request form by visiting www.beloitlibrary.org. Those without a Beloit Public Library card can call the library at 608-364-2905.
