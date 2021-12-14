BELOIT—Calling all photographers! Beloit Art Center is now accepting submissions for the annual juried photography show that is held at the art center every March.
This community event gives photographers from the area the opportunity to have their work displayed in a gallery. Each year the art center receives entries from over 35 individual non-professional artists. The photographs will be reviewed and scored by a panel of three judges. The top submissions will be displayed in the gallery and awards will be presented on March 4, 2022 during the First Friday Gallery Reception beginning at 5 p.m. Registration for the juried photo exhibit and submission of images can be done online at www.beloitartcenter.com and is open until Jan. 31, 2022.
In addition to the juried photography exhibit, Beloit Art Center will be offering two photography classes. In January, Intro to Digital Photography I will be offered. This course is for those with any type of digital camera who want to get out of Auto and start unleashing the creative potential of their camera. We will learn how to utilize shutter speed, aperture, and ISO to control exposure and explore how aperture and shutter speed can be used creatively. Students also will learn how a camera meters the light in a scene and the options our camera gives us to achieve the best focus. Classes will be held Jan. 10, 17, 24, and 31 starting at 5:30 p.m.
In February, the journey continues with Intro to Digital Photography II. This course is for those with any type of digital camera who would like to improve their images and continue to develop their photographic skills. After an initial review of composition and exposure, we will explore light. We will discuss and work with both natural and artificial light and we’ll learn to effectively use and control the light in a scene. Other topics will include HDR photography, white balance, using fill flash, and shooting in manual mode. Classes will be held Feb. 7, 14, 21 and 28 starting at 5:30 p.m.
To register and get more information for these and other events and classes offered at the art center, visit www.beloitartcenter.com or call the Beloit Art Center at 608-313-9083. The Beloit Art Center is at 520 E. Grand Ave. in Beloit.
Beloit Art Center has established a mission of partnering with the community and regional artists to maintain a center to teach, display and promote art through events, classes, and studio space.
To learn more about Beloit Art Center visit our website at www.beloitartcenter.com. Gallery hours are Monday 10 a.m.—2 p.m., Tuesday—Friday 10 a.m.—5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.—2 p.m.