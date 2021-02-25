BELOIT—The Beloit Police and Fire Commission (PFC) approved multiple hiring actions in the Beloit fire and police departments at a meeting on Monday.
The PFC approved the hire of probationary firefighters Nicholas Miller, Brandon Purdy and Nicholas Schmit in the Beloit Fire Department and approved the completion of probation for Beloit Police Department patrol officer Colin Hirsch.
In remarks following the action, Beloit PFC President Ron Watson congratulated the new hires in the fire department and Hirsch on his competition of his probationary officer status.
“We look forward to you all serving in our departments and serving the citizens of Beloit,” Watson said.