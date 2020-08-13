ORDFORDVILLE —The Parkview School District held its 2020 graduation ceremony in the JR/SR High gym on July 26, following guidelines for safety due to Covid-19. Each graduate was allowed six guest and they were seated together in a group with each group spaced six feet apart.
Class officer Selam Cruger welcomed everyone. The welcome was followed by the Salutatorian’s address by Nevin Crane. Sarah Olin gave the Valedictorian’s address following the Salutatorian’s address. Class officer Remington Stark presented District Superintendent Dr. Steve Lutzke with the class gift.
Parkview School Board member Zack Knudson presented students with their diplomas by pointing out which one to take to limit contact as Principal Mary Stelter announced each graduates name.
Class officer Malerie Saglie gave the farewell address.