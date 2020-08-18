JANESVILLE— SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Janesville and Dean Medical Group – Janesville East, 3400 E. Racine St., will host Rock County New Beginnings – Fourth Trimester Support Group from 10-11:30 a.m. on Thursdays, Aug. 27-Dec. 17, (excluding Thanksgiving).
The Fourth Trimester Support Group is an opportunity for new parents to connect, discuss postpartum recovery, parenting, baby’s development and more. Each meeting will have a core topic of discussion, such as sleep, baby positioning, exercise and nutrition. All attendees are invited to also share their own thoughts and ask questions as well.
The Support Group will be offered each Thursdays, and attendees may come as often or as little as they like. Due to COVID-19, pre-registration is required (same day is fine) by calling 608-373-8029. A maximum of 10 parents may attend each week. There is no charge to attend.