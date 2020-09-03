Country Financial Representative Danielle Jones has been busy giving back to the community through Country Financial’s “Operation Helping Heroes.”
$2,000 has been distributed to local businesses in the Stateline Area as a way to give back to teachers, healthcare workers, fire fighters, police, EMT and the military.
Austin’s Barber Shop, The Snack Shop and Tresses by Letisha have partnered with Country Financial to offer haircuts and meals through Oct. 31 or until the money is depleted.
Operation Helping Heroes gives small businesses a shot in the arm while prepaying and providing haircuts and meals for teachers, healthcare workers, military and other frontline workers.