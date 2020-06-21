BELOIT — Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin's local Dementia Outreach Specialist, Teena Monk-Gerber will be offering free online family education on caring for those with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia.
Classes will be held from 1-2:30 p.m. on July 13, July 27 and Aug. 10. Those interested are requested to RSVP a week ahead. Topics will be the following.
• Communication Tips and Strategies on July 13 - Learn ways to effectively and compassionately communicate with someone who has dementia.
• Is it Time for Facility Care? on July 27 - Review things to consider when making the decision to move a loved one into facility care.
• Communication and Emotions in Late Stage of Dementia on Aug. 10 - Learn how to communicate in the late stage of dementia and better understand their emotions.
