For more than a decade, Jan Olmstead has driven thousands of miles each year, not for herself, but for others.
“She’s amazing. If there’s any way she can take people to Madison or where ever, she will,” said Patty Hansberry, Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) Program Director.
Olmstead, 71, first volunteered to drive clients for the Rock County Specialized Transit program. Then more than 11 years ago, she began using her vehicle voluntarily to drive RSVP clients to appointments, for shopping or errand needs.
“I love driving. My dad taught me how when I was 12 years old and I’ve loved it ever since,” she said.
Olmstead is married to Ralph Olmstead, has two children and four grandchildren. Ralph is a Vietnam War veteran, she said. Being married to a veteran has also helped make her more aware of veterans’ issues.
“When I volunteered for RCST, I could help veterans get to their appointments. I spent a lot of time at the vets’ office,” she said.
RSVP has roughly 55 to 60 volunteer drivers, but some are not always available, Hansberry said.
Olmstead drives every week year-round.
“She volunteers almost every day, Monday through Friday. She’s a big part of us,” Hansberry said.
Clients live in Rock County, but can be transported to various locations outside of the county.
Olmstead picks up passengers in Beloit, Janesville, Milton and elsewhere.
She has driven them to cities such as Madison, Chicago and even West Bend, Wisconsin.
Her longest day was seven and a half hours, she said.
“That’s what a volunteer does—gives of their time,” she said.
During her working years, Olmstead worked for various places, including Freeman Shoe Company, K-Mart, Saladino’s restaurant and R & K Machine.
As part of her volunteer duties, she gets to continue to meet people from all walks of life and make friends as well.
“Anyone who rides with Jan is a friend because she’s so good to them,” Hansberry said.
The RSVP transit program is geared for those age 55 and older who can no longer drive or for those who temporarily cannot drive. Clients sign up by contacting the RSVP office and are placed on a computerized schedule.
“I get to pick and choose which rides I want to do,” Olmstead said.
During a recent week, she took a veteran to the Veterans Administration in Madison and took another client grocery shopping in Janesville, for example.
The program is not wheelchair accessible, but walkers and canes are accepted.
“You have to be mobile enough to get to my car,” Olmstead said.
As for a day out for the clients, they can go several places if they let the RSVP office know in advance, she said.
When clients are at doctor or dentist appointments, Olmstead often waits in her car, she said.
One person who appreciates the rides is Louise Elliott of Janesville.
“She’s my driver,” Elliott said of Olmstead.
“I think she is very good at what she does.”
Elliott gets rides to appointments and for shopping needs, she said. She calls on RSVP three or four times a month.
“I go down and wait for her and then I go out to her car and she helps me with my walker or portable cart,” Elliott said of Olmstead.
Lewis Wiles of Milton also enjoys the transportation Olmstead provides.
“She comes right to where I live. Primarily my appointments are medical appointments, including to Madison,” he said.
“I give her an idea of how long the appointment will be if I can and she waits in the car,” he said.
But there are also other times he has used the service for shopping or banking needs, for instance, Wiles said.
Olmstead does not get paid to do the driving but she does get reimbursed 50 cents per mile, Hansberry said.
Of the time she spends on the road and with her passengers, Olmstead says it is enjoyable.
“You get to meet people and help them out a little bit and get them from one stop to the next. I’m doing my part now because down the road I won’t be able to drive,” she said.
When she’s not volunteering, Olmstead likes to sit on her patio with her husband and watch the birds, she said.
What gets her up in the morning and ready to take on another day of travel?
“God; I believe,” she said.