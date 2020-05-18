ROCKFORD—Through the support of the Rockford Chapter DAR, and ASA Cottrell Chapter (Belvidere) DAR, the Midway Village Museum has been awarded a National Historic Preservation Grant from the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. This grant makes possible such work as repairing damage to the trim and wood siding, repair or replace window screens and window sills, new entry steps and newel posts, as well as a brand new exterior paint job. Many of the repairs are due to the natural aging of the building, weather and decay.
“The National Society of DAR grant will give a much needed renovation to the outside of the Old Stone School,” said David Byrnes, executive director. “The Old Stone School is one of the most utilize buildings on the grounds for field trips. It is important to continue regular maintenance on all our buildings particularly the buildings popular with our visitors and school educators. This grant will slow down the rate of deterioration and decay.”
