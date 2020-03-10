BELOIT—Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic School (OLA) will hold its 7th Annual Spring Fling fundraiser from 5:30-10 p.m. on April 4 at La Casa Grande, 618 4th St., Beloit.
Parishioners, school parents, school alumni and the public are invited to enjoy an evening featuring hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, buffet dinner and the music of the Beloit Memorial High School Jazz Orchestra.
The evening will include a wine pull, silent and live auctions, and a raffle.
“This is our school’s largest fundraiser and we look forward to continuing its growth,” said Principal Trevor Sievert, “At the Spring Fling, we offer a wonderful opportunity for people to provide financial support for our school in several different ways while having a fun-filled evening being rewarded with exceptional entertainment.”
Tickets for the Spring Fling cost $45 per person or $80 a couple. A table for eight people costs $300. Tickets can be purchased until April 3 at the school office or by calling 608-365-4014. Tickets will also be sold at the door.
