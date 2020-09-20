BELOIT — A word often used when dealing with events during pandemic 2020 is “change.”
At Our Lady of the Assumption Parish (OLA), the annual Fall Festival, on Sept. 27, was retooled by committee members to conform with safety protocols that have been put into practice on the entire church campus. Funds raised from the festival are used for the parish and OLA School.
OLA Pastor, Father Mike Resop, stated, “The popular car/cash raffle and (online only) silent auction will be held. Because there can be no large gatherings at the festival, we canceled the Sunday morning breakfast and the entertainment tent with music food, beer and children’s games. We’re doing things very differently this year according to the safety protocols that are in place because of the pandemic.”
He praised efforts by parishioners. “Our parishioners have been working diligently behind the scenes on the auction, selling raffle tickets and gathering silent auction items.”
For information about the raffle and silent auction, interested persons may call the Parish Administration Center at 608-362-9066, or go to the parish website, www.olabeloit.com.
Grand prize for the raffle is the use of a brand new 2021 Chevy Silverado pickup or a Trailblazer compact SUV for two years, or $10,000 cash. In addition, there are 13 additional prizes totaling $3,300. Drawing for the grand prize and other raffle winners will be held at 1 p.m. on Sept. 27 in the OLA School gym.
Raffle tickets can be purchased from OLA parishioners, from Christofferson Moving and Storage, Alongi Santas Moss Insurance Agency, Dr. John Onderak Dental Office, Quigley-Smart, Ryeco, Inc., Senz Insurance Agency, Stanton Shoes and the Parish Administration Center. Tickets cost $10 each, three for $25, seven for $50 or 21 for $100.
The change of the silent auction to online only is essential because it would not be safe to have a large number of people in the OLA School gym, said festival coordinator Randy Gracyalny.
He stressed that no items will be on display. All bidding and viewing for the items will be online.
“Silent Auction items offer an interesting array of special items, We have baskets brimming with surprises,” said Linda Gracyalny who, with Tracey Goethe, is organizing the online display.
Among the many articles donated for the Silent Auction are a wine and cheese party for six persons hosted by Father Resop or a bourbon tasting party with Linda and Randy Gracyalny.
Encouraging participation in the festival, Father Resop said, “To make our festival successful, people need to buy raffle tickets and also bid on the silent auction items. We welcome people in the Beloit community to join us.
“We also offer a lot of prayers as we embrace this parish festival in COVID mode.”