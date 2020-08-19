JANESVILLE —Rock County Genealogical Society will hold a Genealogy Cemetery Walk at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Oak Hill Cemetery, 1725 N. Washington St., Janesville.
Members of the Oak Hill Cemetery Preservation Society will conduct a walking tour to view and discuss the history and restoration of the Oak Hill Cemetery Chapel, and the lives of Civil War veterans and Mayflower descendants buried on the ground, as well as a little bit about proper care and cleaning of headstones.
Interested participants should meet at the chapel. In case of rain, the event will take place at 1 p.m. on Sunday.