North Suburban Library District (NSLD) will celebrate Library Card Sign-up Month in September. Patrons who get a new library card or renew an expired card before Sept. 30 will receive a prize and will be entered into a special drawing.
Cards are free if you live in the library’s district and children ages 5-17 can get a library card with a parent or guardian.
North Suburban Library District has two locations at 5562 Clayton Circle, Roscoe, and 6340 N. 2nd St., Loves Park. Visit www.northsuburbanlibrary.org for a complete list of library services.