BELOIT—The Beloit Noon Lions Club recently inducted its new officers for 2020-2022 and paid tribute to two members for outstanding service.
Conducting the installation online via ZOOM was District Governor Tammy Rockenbach of Oregon.
Members who were honored during the meeting were Brian Mark as Lion of the Year and Dave Potter as Lion of the Decade.
Newly elected leaders for the next two years include Charlene Wilson, president; Elroy Wirtz, 1st vice president; Phyllis Meyer, 2nd vice president; Chuck Wilson, secretary; Bob Vanark, treasurer; Dave Potter, lion tamer; Dave Peltier, tailtwister; Derek Ford, 1-year director; Dave Black, 2-year director; Ray Babb, immediate past president; Lee Kuska, coordinator; and Dick Rusch, membership chairman.
The club did not meet in July and August but hopes to resume in September.