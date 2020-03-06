ROCKFORD —Natural Land Institute (NLI) announced that Don Miller will receive the 2020 George and Barbara Fell Award at its annual dinner on March 24 at Giovanni’s Restaurant, Rockford.
Fell is known for his 27 years of leadership at Severson Dells Nature Center in Rockford. He has connected thousands of children and adults to nature through educational experiences which led to a better understanding of natural diversity and the importance of protecting nature.
The guest speaker during the dinner will be Andy Bacon, former NLI Director of Stewardship.
The cost to attend the dinner is $45 for members and $60 for non-members. Register online at naturalland.org or for more information, call 815-964-6666.
