ROCKFORD Rockford Park District’s Nicholas Conservatory, 1354 N. 2nd St., Rockford, invites everyone to celebrate the arrival of spring when the facility hosts Simply Spring: The Butterfly Exhibit, March 14 through May 31. In the butterfly house, guests will be surrounded by live butterflies exploring a tropical environment. Species include native butterflies - Monarchs, and Painted Ladies - as well as exotic tropical butterflies. Visitors can also see the butterfly lifecycle in action as they view butterflies emerge from their chrysalises, and watch Monarch caterpillars feed on milkweed.
The Conservatory will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on April 4 for a night of Polynesian art and culture celebrating the Merrie Monarch Festival in honor of King Kalakaua. Families can enjoy hula dancing and demonstrations by the Aloha Hula Girls as well as other fun Hawaiian-themed activities. The Monarch butterfly will also be celebrated. All activities are included with regular Nicholas Conservatory admission.
More information is available at www.nicholasconservatory.com or call 815-987-8858.
