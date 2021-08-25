Newspapers used in tracing family history Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Aug 25, 2021 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LOVES PARK, Ill.—Laura Cubbage Draper will give a presentation online via Zoom at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 11 about using historical newspapers in tracing genealogy.The presentation is being hosted by the Winnebago—Boone Counties Genealogical Society.The growth of newspaper digitization has resulted in an incredible resource to learn more about families and provide clues for additional research.Draper has been engaged in genealogical research for over 20 years. She is a genealogical researcher, presenter, volunteer and the owner of LCD Genealogy Services.Sent an email to wbcgensociety@gmail.com to get your ZOOM link before noon on the day of the event. Your sign in information will be emailed to you a few days before the event. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Genealogical Society Historical Newspapers Clint Wolf Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Details of former Hononegah student's settlement with district released Deadly, shooting-filled weekend brings Beloit near past years' gun violence figures Two fair housing complaints in Beloit to be investigated by independent firm 'High risk' traffic stop at Beloit hotel results in SWAT response, stolen firearm recovered Settlement reached in 2018 civil lawsuit filed by former Hononegah student Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime