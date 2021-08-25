LOVES PARK, Ill.—Laura Cubbage Draper will give a presentation online via Zoom at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 11 about using historical newspapers in tracing genealogy.

The presentation is being hosted by the Winnebago—Boone Counties Genealogical Society.

The growth of newspaper digitization has resulted in an incredible resource to learn more about families and provide clues for additional research.

Draper has been engaged in genealogical research for over 20 years. She is a genealogical researcher, presenter, volunteer and the owner of LCD Genealogy Services.

Sent an email to wbcgensociety@gmail.com to get your ZOOM link before noon on the day of the event. Your sign in information will be emailed to you a few days before the event.

Tags

Recommended for you