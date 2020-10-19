JANESVILLE —A new exhibit at the Rock County Historical Society (RCHS) features national and local election buttons, posters, matchbooks, political handouts, letters and more ranging from 1897 through 2012, thanks to a collaborative effort between RCHS and the family members of George and Virginia Kowal (Kealey).
RCHS’ campaign collectibles date as far back as President William McKinley’s election in 1896. The Kowal collection includes a framed poster from John F. Kennedy’s 1960 campaign, posters from Lyndon B. Johnson’s presidential campaign, a life-sized cutout of Ronald Reagan and dozens of memorabilia featuring aspiring presidents through the Obama campaign round out the national collection.
Local campaign keepsakes range from an array of candidates and offices, including races for governor, congressional seats, sheriff, judgeships and state treasurer.
The campaign display, which runs through Jan. 31, is part of a larger exhibit in the RCHS Museum & Visitor Center at 426 N. Jackson St., Janesville. Guests are invited to visit the Museum Center from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily, by appointment only. Masks and social distancing are required. Tickets are $10. For more information or to make an appointment, call RCHS at 608-756-4509