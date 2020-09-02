JANESVILLE — After George Floyd’s death in May at the hands of Minneapolis police, staff members at Blackhawk Technical College decided they needed to do more to attract students of different racial and ethnic backgrounds.
Thus, the IDEAL Opportunity scholarship was born.
The scholarship—IDEAL stands for Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, Accessibility Launch—will be given to two low-income students of color who also might be first-generation college students.
It will cover the cost of tuition, books, a stipend for living expenses such as food and rent, support from a designated faculty member and a paid internship to an area company in the students’ career field.
The scholarship was inspired by Renea Ranguette, BTC’s vice president of administrative operations, who is Native American and a first-generation college student. Ranguette said the scholarships she received while in school had a lasting impact on her life and those of her children and grandchildren.
Ranguette said she was an average student in high school and initially had no plans to go to college.
She found a new love for learning in college through a worker-in-training grant. It expired, but she applied for and received a scholarship to cover living expenses, and that was “instrumental” in helping her earn her college degree.
Lisa Hurda, director of the nonprofit Blackhawk Technical College Foundation, said the scholarship could be life-changing for recipients.
“This is like a scholarship on steroids to really make change happen in our community,” Hurda said. “I just can’t even express just how transformational this will be for these two students and others if we can make it last long term.”
The scholarship will be available to students in several programs: industrial maintenance mechanic, electromechanical technology, automation systems technology, nuclear technology and criminal justice.
Three area employers—Frito Lay, SHINE Medical Technologies and the city of Janesville—have agreed to serve as possible landing spots for paid internships associated with the scholarship.
SHINE CEO Greg Piefer said the decision to offer an internship was easy. In June, he told The Gazette that he wanted to be more proactive in encouraging diversity and inclusion at SHINE.
“We’re not as diverse as we’d like to be, and we recognize that there’s real value in diversity. ... We want to do better, and this is a great way,” Piefer said.
He applauded the scholarship, saying it’s a way to begin righting the ship against systemic racism in the workforce.
With the scholarship’s help, Ranguette said recipients can overcome barriers in education and job seeking.
“At the college, here we stand at the door to opportunity,” she said. “We have the opportunity to increase access for members of our community who have been historically marginalized. … I really see this as a door to opportunity that can lead to generational change, and that’s what this scholarship is all about.”
Hurda said Ranguette’s story inspired the effort.
“That’s kind of where this IDEAL Opportunity scholarship originated out of—like, how could we do that? How can we take Renea’s story and transform it into other people’s lives, especially through persons of color, who are low income and who may be first-generation college students?” Hurda said.
The educational opportunity will make a big difference, Ranguette said, and she hopes it can be expanded to help more students.
“I think so often we can be overwhelmed by all the discord in the world around us. We can’t change the world, but we can change the world for a few people, and I believe we need to do what we can,” she said.