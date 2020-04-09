WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has announced the following Stateline Area students are members of the UW-Whitewater 2020 American Marketing Association that received the title of International Chapter of the Year: Josh Anselmi, of Beloit, who is studying marketing and Aaron Frank, of Roscoe, who is studying Entrepreneurship.
