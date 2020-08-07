OSHKOSH, Wis.— University of Wisconsin Oshkosh officials have announced the names students who qualified for the Dean’s List and Honor Roll in spring 2020 across all three campuses (Oshkosh, Fond du Lac and Fox Cities).
The term GPA requirement for University Honor Roll is 3.3; the term GPA requirement for Dean’s List is 3.75.
Stateline Area students who were named include the following.
From Beloit: Emily Adas, Dean’s List; Riley Anastasi, Honor Roll; Heather Bailey, Dean’s List; Lynsey Burzinski, Honor Roll; Liliana Dominguez, Dean’s List; Mackenna Fobes, Dean’s List; Daniel McKearn, Honor Roll; Grace Nenneman, Honor Roll; and Olivia Smith, Dean’s List.
From Brodhead: Maggie Douglas, Dean’s List; Alexis Oliver, Dean’s List; and Marion Oliver, Dean’s List.
From Orfordville: Hannah Brennan, Honor Roll.
From Rockton: Maggie Pfaff, Dean’s List.
From Roscoe: Abigail Austin, Honor Roll; Mikayla Austin, Dean’s List; Katelyn Collins, Honor Roll; William Cramer, Honor Roll; and Kahley Logan, Honor Roll.
From South Beloit: Kylie McCarty, Honor Roll.