WHITEWATER —The following Stateline Area students earned degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater on May 16, 2020.
From Beloit: Austin Beaumont, Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts; Christine Brasic, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in mathematics; Laura Brenum, Bachelor of Science in psychology; Ansley Burnett, Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts; Angelica Chapman-Sykes, Bachelor of Science in media arts and game development; Juan Chavez, Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts; Kathryn Clark, Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts; Katrin Crall, Bachelor of Science in mathematics; Forrest Dassow, Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts; Irvin De La Torre, Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts; Sarah Deegan, Bachelor of Science in psychology; Brenden Deremo, Bachelor of Arts in communication; Zachary Draeving, Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts; Justin Eggers, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Business Administration in human resource management; Haley Freitag, Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts; Artasia Gill, Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts; Noah Daniel Halferty, Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts; Reyann Harris, Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts; Aislan Hartgraves, Bachelor of Arts in art; Elizabeth Irving, Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts; Kaileb Klossner, Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts; Tanya Lamb, Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts; Emily Ozolins, Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts; Angela Peiffer, Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts; Brandon Perez, Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts; Frank Prinner, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Marie Puckett, Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts; Liz Santacruz, Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts; Ashley Schanmier, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in sociology; Lizbeth Solorzano, Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts; Jordan Stoecklin, cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in history; Sierra Thiering, Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts; Nea Thompson, Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts; Dakota Vaughn, Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts; Ray Watkins, Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts; Trinity Wilson, Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts.
From Clinton: William Churchill, Bachelor of Arts in communication; Noah Feggestad, Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts; Alec Mabie, Bachelor of Science in Education in physical education; Baylee Phifer Magee, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in women's and gender studies; Brendon Piccione, Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts; Carli Pope, Bachelor of Arts in journalism; Buddy Wehrwein, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Business Administration in finance.
From Orfordville: Ethan Hammill, Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing; Victoria Heath, Master of Social Work in social work; Jake Pickel, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting; Shannon Provo, Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts.
From Rockton: Claire Gorham, Bachelor of Science in communication sciences and disorders.
From Roscoe: Alex Emery, cum laude, Bachelor of Music in music; Holley Hulmes, Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts; Jessica Jack, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in Education in elementary education; Courtney Ptacek, Bachelor of Business Administration in supply chain and operations management.
From South Beloit: Emily Green, Bachelor of Science in social work; Mackenzie Ray, Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts; Maddison Wood, Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts.
