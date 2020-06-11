STEVENS POINT — The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point honored more than 2,660 undergraduate students for attaining high grade point averages during the spring semester of the 2019-2020 academic year.
The following Stateline Area students were named. From Beloit: Cheryl Bartram, Honors; Jessie Garland, Highest Honors; Skyler Hutter, Honors; Autumn Lloyd, High Honors; Gabrielle Potter, High Honors; Hunter Waldsmith, Highest Honors. From Brodhead: Erin Nyhus, Honors. From Roscoe: Courtney Huddleston, Highest Honors.
Full-time undergraduates who earned grade points of 3.90 to 4.0 are given the highest honors designation. High honor citations go to those with grade point averages from 3.75 to 3.89 and honor recognition is accorded to those with grade point averages from 3.50 to 3.74.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.