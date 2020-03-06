PLATTEVILLE The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced its Dean's List, honoring those full-time students who earned high honors in their respective colleges in the fall 2019 semester.
The following Stateline Area students were named. From Beloit: Samuel Behm, Zachary Krause, Autumn Voegeli and Logan Wettstein. From Brodhead: Bailey Watson. From Orfordville: Hanna Kearns and Joshua Pickel. From Rockton: Paige Dobson and Jacqueline Lefevre. From Roscoe: Savanah Crews, Cody Linstead and Alyssa Sickler.
The College of Business, Industry, Life Science and Agriculture and the College of Liberal Arts and Education require grade-point averages of 3.75 and above for Dean's List honors, while the College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science requires students to reach at least a 3.50.
