PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced its Chancellor's List, honoring those with perfect 4.0 grade-point averages for the spring 2020 semester.
Students from this area who earned the 4.0 grade-point average include the following.
From Beloit: Morgan Bittner, Zachary Krause, and Autumn Voegeli. From Brodhead: Dylan Kubly, and Bailey Watson. From Orfordville: Hanna Kearns. From Roscoe: Savanah Crews, and Hannah Goetler.
