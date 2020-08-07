PLATTEVILLE—The University of Wisconsin-Platteville has announced its Dean’s List, honoring those full-time students who earned high honors in the spring 2020 semester. Students from this area on the Dean’s List include the following. From Beloit: Yesenia Barrales-Flores, Samuel Behm, Morgan Bittner, Abigail Kramer, Zachary Krause and Autumn Voegeli. From Brodhead: Dylan Kubly, Robert Price, Bailey Watson and Bobby Wolter. From Orfordville: Hanna Kearns. From Rockton: Sydney Bridegan, Paige Dobson and Jacqueline Lefevre. From Roscoe: Savanah Crews, Hannah Goetler, William Korman and Alexander Weymer.
