PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville awarded diplomas to nearly 1,000 students from its three campuses for the spring and summer of 2020.
The following Stateline Area students were among the graduates.
From Beloit: Alexander Belisle, Bachelor of Science in reclamation, environment, and conservation; Riley Bendorf, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice; Ashley Brown, Bachelor of Science in health and human performance; Autumn Voegeli, Bachelor of Science in elementary education; Logan Wettstein, Bachelor of Science in software engineering.
From Brodhead: Ann Beyer, Bachelor of Science in civil engineering; Danielle Dieckhoff, Bachelor of Science in animal science; Dylan Kubly, Bachelor of Science in industrial technology management; Robert Price, Bachelor of Science in industrial technology management; Lukas Tresemer, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering.
From Orfordville: Hanna Kearns, Bachelor of Science in agricultural education; Madison Melms, Bachelor of Science in soil & crop science.
From Roscoe: Hannah Goetler, Bachelor of Science in middle childhood-early adolescence education; Kayla Kampmeier, Bachelor of Science in psychology; Cody Linstead, Bachelor of Science in industrial technology management.
South Beloit: Raymond Hildebrandt, Bachelor of Science in agricultural business and a Bachelor of Science in dairy science.
Because of COVID-19, no ceremonies were held in May, but will be rescheduled at a later date.
