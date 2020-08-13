OSHKOSH, Wis. —Nearly 1,700 University of Wisconsin Oshkosh students graduated in May, when the 146th spring commencement ceremony was conducted in a first-ever virtual format.
Graduates from the Stateline Area include the following.
From Beloit: Emily Adas, medical technology; Brandon Huerta, biology (cellular/molecular emphasis); Zachary Molland, psychology; and Olivia Smith, social work.
From Brodhead: Courtney Heitzman, elementary education; and Marion Oliver, microbiology.
From Rockton: Parker Wedig, supply chain management.