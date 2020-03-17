OSHKOSH, Wis. —University of Wisconsin Oshkosh (UWO) announced the names of students who received diplomas in December during the University's 55th Midyear Commencement. The new graduates came from three UWO campuses - Fond du Lac, Fox Cities and Oshkosh.
Stateline Area students who receive degrees were Lluvia V. Cardenas, of Beloit, College of Letters and Science, Biology (Healthcare Science); Jacqueline L. Conway, of Brodhead, College of Nursing, Nursing; Kristina M. Crum, of Beloit, College of Nursing, Nursing; and Lauren Patricia Skaife, of Beloit, College of Nursing, Nursing.
