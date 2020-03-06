OSHKOSH —University of Wisconsin Oshkosh officials have announced students who qualified for the University Dean's List and Honor Roll in the fall of 2019 across its three campuses (Fond du Lac, Fox Cities and Oshkosh).
To qualify for the honor roll, a student must take at least 12 credits and earn a grade-point average of at least 3.3. Those with a GPA of 3.75 or better qualify for the Dean's List.
The following Stateline Area students were named.
From Beloit: Lluvia Cardenas, Dean's List; Shyann Clark, Honor Roll; Jacqueline Conway, Dean's List; Liliana Dominguez, Dean's List; Mackenna Fobes, Dean's List; Olivia Smith, Dean's List; and Zackary Strong, Honor Roll.
From Brodhead: Maggie Douglas, Honor Roll; Alexis Oliver, Dean's List; Marion Oliver, Honor Roll; and Levi Visger, Dean's List.
From Orfordville: Hannah Brennan, Honor Roll.
From Rockton: Maggie Pfaff, Dean's List; and Parker Wedig, Dean's List.
From Roscoe: Mikayla Austin, Dean's List; and William Cramer, Honor Roll.
